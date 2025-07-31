Former Gov. George Nigh remembered as champion of Oklahoma

MCALESTER, Okla. — Former Oklahoma governor George Nigh passed away on July 30 at the age of 98.

Nigh was from one of the biggest producers of influential Oklahoma politicians: the city of McAlester.

"We have the George Nigh Expressway, which is Highway 69 through McAlester," David Beall of Pittsburg County Genealogical Society & Museum said of the road, which was dedicated in the governor's honor during his last year in office in 1986.

Beall also recalled his generosity just this year.

"During the recent campaign to raise funds for the renovation of the McAlester Public Library, George Nigh did make a (sizeable) donation to that library."

Oklahoma Historical Society

But Gov. Nigh didn't always have much to give. His wife, Donna, said during an Oklahoma Historical Society event when she met him early in his political career, he was $100,000 in debt with no job or car.

The World War II veteran rose through local and statewide elected offices nevertheless and became the first gubernatorial candidate ever to win all 77 counties when reelected in 1982. He later served as President of University of Central Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Historical Society

Not to mention, Nigh signed off on Oklahoma's official song.



"It just happened to be his driver's license was 0000 all the way to 1," Eric Rognas of Rognas Team Realty & Property Management told 2 News. "He held the number one driver's license in the state of Oklahoma because of him being the governor."

Three generations of Rognas' family befriended the governor, creating memories he said he'll always cherish.

"Will Rogers is probably, you know, the most defined Oklahoman ever," Rognas added.

"But if you ask any Oklahoman that has been born in the last century, there wasn't another #2. It was George Nigh being #1 for Oklahoma. I don't care if you're democrat or if you're republican. It did not matter. He was #1 in everybody's hearts."

Many local, state and federal office holders in Oklahoma paid tribute to Gov. Nigh on July 30.

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole:

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of an Oklahoma political legend, former Governor George Nigh. Nigh served as Governor of Oklahoma on four separate occasions, two short stints when others left the office early followed by two full terms from 1979-1987. He also served four complete terms as Oklahoma’s Lieutenant Governor, several terms in the state House of Representatives, and five years as President of the University of Central Oklahoma in the 1990’s.

A talented public speaker, Nigh was a gifted politician, a gregarious and tireless campaigner, and an upbeat and optimistic leader. It was impossible not to like George Nigh and respect him as a person. Indeed, he may well have been the most personally popular political figure in Oklahoma history. He did not win every race he ran, but he was always a gracious loser and, more often, a magnanimous winner — two qualities that Oklahoma voters and political opponents appreciated.

Nigh had a quick and easy wit. When I told him on one occasion that he had been the speaker at both my high school graduation in 1967 and the ceremony where I was awarded my Ph.D in 1984, he immediately quipped, ‘I hope I didn’t use the same jokes twice!’ Then, when I reminded him that I had been his opponent’s deputy campaign manager in 1982 — an election in which my candidate became the only Republican gubernatorial nominee in Oklahoma history to lose all 77 counties — Nigh had a quick retort. ‘At least I helped you set a record that no one can break,’ he said with a grin.

“George Nigh and I belonged to different political parties and had some sharp political disagreements over the years. However, I always respected his personal decency, his sunny disposition, his commitment to public service, and his deep love for the people and the state of Oklahoma. I join his many friends and admirers in mourning the passing of a good man and a great Oklahoman.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole

OK Speaker of The House Rep. Kyle Hilbert, of Bristow:

"Today, we mourn the loss of Governor George Nigh. He represented the Oklahoma Standard through decades of service, from reforming the executive branch and modernizing state agencies to declaring Oklahoma! the official state song. His work helped shape the direction of our state and will be remembered. My thoughts are with his wife, Donna, and the entire Nigh family during this time." Rep. Kyle Hilbert

OK House Democratic Leader and current gubernatorial candidate Cyndi Munson:

“Oklahoma lost a legend today,” said Leader Munson. “Governor George Nigh defined what it was to be an Oklahoman. He led with dedication, passion, and kindness. I first met Gov. Nigh as a student in a leadership class at the University of Central Oklahoma, and he was my first phone call when I decided to run for office. He always remembered me and supported me, and I would not be where I am today without his guidance. Gov. Nigh was always passionate about encouraging Oklahomans to get involved in leadership in their communities, especially women and younger people. He increased the number of women and minorities serving on state boards and commissions and appointed the first two women to serve on the Oklahoma Supreme Court, paving the way for people like me to serve in public office. My thoughts and prayers are with Donna and the rest of the Nigh family as we remember and honor this great man.” Rep. Cyndi Munson

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond:

"I am greatly saddened to learn that George Nigh, one of Oklahoma’s most noble and admirable leaders, has passed away. Few public servants have had the impact on our state that Gov. Nigh demonstrated. Through multiple terms as Governor and Lieutenant Governor, he led with kindness and impeccable integrity. His contributions to our development and advancement as a state are too numerous to name. And his devotion to serving Oklahoma inspired new generations to take up the mantle of public service through the George and Donna Nigh Public Service Scholarship.

I ask every Oklahoman to join me in honoring one of the finest men to ever lead our state and to pray for the loved ones he leaves behind. I hope they have white hats in Heaven." AG Gentner Drummond

Gov. Kevin Stitt:

“I’m saddened to hear of the loss of a true Oklahoma statesman and public servant. George Nigh guided Oklahoma through difficult times and led with kindness and humility. Sarah and I are praying for his wife Donna and their family and friends as they remember and honor a life well lived.” Gov. Kevin Stitt

Sen. James Lankford:

"I'm saddened to hear of the passing of former Governor George Nigh, a statesman who dedicated his life to serving Oklahoma. His legacy of leadership, optimism, and public service will be forever cherished. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones." Sen. James Lankford

Mayor of McAlester Justin Few:

“The City of McAlester joins all of Oklahoma in mourning the loss of Governor George Nigh — a proud McAlester native, a statesman of the highest order, and a true servant of the people. His remarkable career in public service, which included becoming Oklahoma’s youngest lieutenant governor and serving two terms as governor, reflected the very best of our state and our hometown. George Nigh never forgot where he came from, and McAlester never forgot him. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones and give thanks for a life dedicated to service, civility, and progress.” Mayor Justin Few

The former governor will lie in state inside the Oklahoma State Capitol on Aug. 4.

