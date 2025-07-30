Midtown Tulsa lamp business slows amid relocation

TULSA, Okla. — The lights are on at Rucker Lamps near 18th and Boston.

“We restore vintage lighting and build custom features,” said co-owner Matt Martin.

The store is chock-full of unique, original, and restored lamps, which are for sale. “We always try to do something a little different from what you see."

Rucker Lamps began as a repair business, and while they opened up their own brick-and-mortar store, they want their customers to know the original repair services still remain.

Doug Rucker began the lamp repair at Best Hardware in Brookside. He and Martin then opened up the shop at Midtown Hardware. They have both since closed, leaving no way to refer their long-time clients to their new location.

In addition to lamp repair and restoration, they also do knife and tool sharpening and window screen repair.

“People are like ‘you guys do that here?’” laughed Martin. “We wanted to keep doing it for everyone in Midtown.”

That passion to care for customers shows. While 2 News was there, the two were busy restoring a vintage robot swag light for a client.

“It’s pretty cool and worth a bit, I can’t wait to tell him all the history I found on this thing,” he said.

Andrew Gilmore, a first-time customer, was there for a repair. A customer from his moving company asked him to get a lamp repaired there.

“I have never heard of it before, but I’m impressed with how nice and proud everyone is of what they have in there,” he said.

The store also has a room dedicated to lamp shades, new and used. There are 140 fabrics to choose from.

