Man accused of killing Arkansas parents on hiking trail connected to OK schools

TULSA, Okla. — The man accused of killing two parents on an Arkansas hiking trail is tied to at least two Green Country school districts.

Arkansas authorities confirmed James Andrew McGann was arrested after a day-long search following the killings of Clinton and Cristen Brink, who were walking with their young daughters.

Broken Arrow Public Schools and Sand Springs Public Schools confirmed to 2 News his employment at both places.

The districts sent 2 News statements about McGann's employment.

Sand Springs official statement:

Sand Springs Public Schools is aware of the recent arrest of a former employee. Andrew McGann was employed at Sand Springs Public Schools from the summer of 2024 to May 2025. At the end of the 2024-25 school year, McGann resigned his position to move out of state.



The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. Every employee undergoes a mandatory background check for the district when they are hired. Additionally, each teacher undergoes a background check for the Oklahoma State Department of Education. McGann passed all background checks.



While SSPS has not yet been contacted by authorities regarding this matter, the district has and will always comply with requests from law enforcement in any investigation.



Our hearts are with the family and loved ones who have suffered this tragic loss.

Broken Arrow Public School's official statement:

The man who was arrested in Arkansas for the murders at Devils Den State Park was a teacher for Broken Arrow Public Schools during the 23/24 school year. He was a 5th grade teacher at Spring Creek Elementary during the 23/24 school year and left of his own accord to work out of state. As with all employees hired by the district, he was subjected to and passed the legally required background checks prior to being hired. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family affected by this unimaginable act of violence.

2 News saw reports that he may have worked as a substitute teacher at Tulsa Public Schools.

We've reached out to the district for official confirmation.

McGann is facing capital murder charges.

