Woman with knife shot and killed by Tulsa Police following domestic disturbance

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman holding a knife was shot and killed by an officer the evening of July 5.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. near Admiral Boulevard and 193rd East Avenue in east Tulsa, near Catoosa.

Tulsa police said they responded to a home there following reports of a domestic disturbance.

Police said they were met at the door to the home by an unclothed woman holding a butcher-style kitchen knife. Police said she charged at officers holding the knife, prompting an officer to fire.

Police said officers administered first aid at the scene, but the woman died. Her name has not been released.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. They are questioning witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

