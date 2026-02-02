Gov. Stitt delivers final State of the State, proposes spending cap and marijuana rollback

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his eighth and final State of the State address Monday, celebrating what he called a seven-year "turnaround" for Oklahoma while outlining an ambitious agenda for his last year in office.

"The state of our state is the strongest it's ever been. And ladies and gentlemen, we're not done yet," Stitt said.

The governor highlighted the state's financial achievements during his tenure, including record cash reserves that peaked at over $5.5 billion, $1.6 billion in tax cuts, lower unemployment, and a rising median income of $11,000. He framed these accomplishments as proof that Oklahoma is on the right track.

Stitt repeated his push to protect taxpayers by proposing a constitutional amendment that would cap annual recurring spending growth at 3%. He also called for a $750 million "taxpayer endowment fund" seeded from existing state savings to generate long-term revenue.

"Let's codify a 3% annual cap on recurring spending growth in our Constitution and lock in future cuts with ironclad rules," Stitt said.

The governor aimed at Oklahoma's medical marijuana market, calling it dangerous and urging lawmakers to let the people revote.

"Send the marijuana issue back to the vote of the people and shut it down," Stitt said.

Senate Democratic Leader Julia Kirt pushed back against revisiting state questions, saying lawmakers should focus on proactive policymaking instead.

"I think proactive policy making would be a very wise idea and I hope we do that for all state questions that could pass this year. We need to think about is how we can make it better, and if the people tell us that's what they want. Let's make sure we implement it correctly," Kirt said.

Stitt also announced executive steps to tighten work requirements for Medicaid and other federal welfare programs. He asked lawmakers to consider changes to Medicaid expansion.

The governor framed the fallout from the McGirt decision as a defining challenge, urging unity around "One Oklahoma" and warning against efforts he says would federalize large parts of the state.

"All laws should apply equally to all Oklahomans," Stitt said.

On education, Stitt pressed for expanded charter school access and ending the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's role in student transfers.

"Your ability to play sports shouldn't be contingent on your parents' ability to afford an attorney," Stitt said.

Statement from the OSSAA:

In response to Governor Stitt’s recent comments calling for the elimination of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) and characterizing it as a group of unelected officials:



The OSSAA is a member-driven organization governed by the 482 Oklahoma schools that voluntarily choose to join the association. Every major decision, policy and rule is shaped by these member schools. The OSSAA Board of Directors is composed entirely of elected school leaders – Superintendents, Principals and Athletic Directors – who are chosen by their peers to represent them.



OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson stated, “While we are disappointed that Governor Stitt did not reach out to learn more about how the OSSAA operates, we welcome the opportunity to visit with him at any time. We would be glad to help him better understand our member-governed structure and the work our schools do collectively to support students across Oklahoma.”

OSSAA

Following the address, Kirt and other Democratic caucus members criticized Stitt's proposals. Kirt said she feels like Stitt is living in a different Oklahoma, pointing to issues like unprepared teachers in classrooms and housing affordability challenges despite economic improvements.

"So what I want to see is real leadership that steps into the actual problems that Oklahomans are facing instead of these empty promises that we've seen year after year that do not lead to the results we need to see for the people," Kirt said.

Kirt also expressed concern about Stitt's understanding of tribal sovereignty following his "One Oklahoma" proposal, which would require everyone to follow the same rules regardless of location in the state.

Stitt's proposals are expected to set up a contentious legislative session. Several measures will need legislative approval before they can reach voters.

