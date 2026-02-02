Sand Springs Fire Department answers questions about rural fire response

TULSA, Okla. — After a house fire in Sand Springs left one woman dead and two others injured, questions were raised about how fires are fought in rural areas where access to water can be limited.

Fire officials said crews responding to the fire along South 137th West Avenue were unable to immediately access a nearby fire hydrant, creating additional challenges during the response.

Retired Tulsa Fire Department District Chief Greg Neely said his thoughts are with everyone affected by the fire.

“My heart goes out to that family and those firefighters who fought gallantly to save a victim,” Neely said.

Sand Springs Fire Marshal Mike Nobels explained that the home's location made it difficult to quickly connect to a water source.

“The driveway itself was two or three hundred yards. The hydrant was a significant distance away,” Nobels said.

As a result, Nobels said crews requested water tanker trucks from the Keystone and Green Country volunteer fire departments to bring water closer to the scene and fight the fire more effectively.

The incident raised concerns among residents about what to expect if they live in rural areas and experience a house fire. Nobels said People can anticipate additional departments to arrive when called to a fire to provide assistance.

“Yes, if we’re looking at extending ways to a hydrant with our supply lines, we will,” Nobels said.

He added that Sand Springs Fire has automatic-aid agreements in place, meaning neighboring departments are dispatched immediately when additional resources, such as water tankers, are needed.

Neely said that, despite the difficult circumstances, firefighters did everything they could with the resources available to them.

“They stood up and did everything they could to extinguish that fire with what was available, so my hat goes off to that department,” he said.

Nobels said the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials are expected to work with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause.

2 News will continue to follow the investigation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

