One person killed in Sand Springs house fire

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Investigators are on the scene of a deadly house fire first reported around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 31.

The home is located along South 137th West Avenue, south of West 31st Street.

According to fire officials, two people escaped the home during the fire. They were both uninjured.

After several hours of investigating, fire officials said the body of a third person was found. The identity of that person has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

