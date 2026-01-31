Preliminary hearing for Muskogee parents, grandma after 11-year-old gave birth

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee County judge found probable cause today to bind over three defendants charged in connection with an 11-year-old girl who gave birth at home in August.

Cherie Walker, Dustin Walker, and Michelle Justice appeared in court for a preliminary hearing featuring hours of emotional testimony. All three face multiple counts of child neglect and abuse. Dustin Walker also faces charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

District Attorney Janet Hutson said DNA testing confirmed Dustin Walker is the father of the child born to the 11-year-old girl.

"Today was the preliminary hearing… we were able to prove probable cause that the crimes we charged were committed and that the three defendants were the ones who committed those crimes," Hutson said.

Dustin Walker waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which the district attorney said was expected.

"I think he was just trying to spare himself a lot of bad information being heard in hopes that maybe he can enter a plea," Hutson said.

Six witnesses testified about events following the birth. A police investigator said he responded to the hospital on August 16th, 2025, after the child gave birth at home. The family initially claimed they didn't know the girl was pregnant or who the father was.

"We charged the mother with six counts of child neglect, one for each child, for enabling child sexual abuse. We know her husband is the father, but we had to prove she knew and allowed it," Hutson said.

A Department of Human Services agent testified that the home was "deplorable," filled with trash and filth. The agent said Child Protective Services was never allowed inside despite multiple attempts during the pregnancy.

The agent also testified that the victim's younger sister said the family knew about the pregnancy and even drew a picture of her pregnant sister. The sister claimed Justice told the children not to tell anyone about the pregnancy.

"This case has been extremely difficult… I hope that with justice, these children will find a better place," Hutson said.

Attorneys for Walker and Justice declined to comment. Their next court date is February 19 for arraignment.

