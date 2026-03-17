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TFD: Businesses evacuated due to gas leak in Midtown Tulsa

27th and Harvard Gas Leak.PNG
KJRH
27th and Harvard Gas Leak.PNG
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TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire is working a gas leak near 31st and Harvard.

Firefighters evacuated businesses near the leak as a precaution to assess the situation.

Tulsa Police are closing Harvard between 31st Street and the Broken Arrow Expressway until the leak is fixed.

TFD is asking people to avoid the area and allow emergency crews space to work safely.

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