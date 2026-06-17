New Tulsa Co. juvenile detention program expands mental health treatment

TULSA, Okla. — When David Parker took over as manager of the Tulsa County Detention Center amid a rash of problems two years ago, the facility did not have any mental health services.

“Most of the children that come in here have some kind of mental illness,” he explained.

He initially added some clinicians who can meet some mental health needs, but not to the level of this latest partnership with CREOKS.

Approved by the Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners, the partnership provides one inpatient bed reserved for juvenile detention residents. CREOKS will also provide 24-hour access to a pediatric psychiatrist with a dedicated phone line.

Parker says nothing like this is available at any other juvenile detention center in the state.

“Hopefully, we will pave the way and be a showcase for other facilities across the state,” said Parker. “We’re incredibly excited about it.”

While county commissioners agreed to pay for the program, the detention center’s grants administrator also applied for a grant that would cover the cost.

The cost is $171,000 for a one-year agreement.

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Parker says the program will meet a critical need because so many facilities are not equipped to handle these teens. Or there is simply not enough space, leaving them with options outside the teens’ families.

“We’ve sent them to Utah, Texas, Arkansas,” said Parker. “The kids have, sometimes, been through every facility there is. And when you attach the word detention to it, sometimes, it’s difficult to get them into an in-house facility.”

The program is set to begin July 1.

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