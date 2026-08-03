DUI ARREST: Tulsa police say woman had her child, open bottle of alcohol in her car

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman faces charges after police say she was passed out behind the wheel of a car.

Over the weekend, officers responded to a call about a passed-out driver at the intersection of N. Peoria and E. 36th Street N.

When they arrived, they found paramedics trying to speak with the driver, now identified as 32-year-old Melissa Hughes.

Hughes began speaking with officers and paramedics. Hughes' 13-year-old child was in the car, along with an empty bottle of tequila and a handgun.

Hughes told officers that she had a few shots of alcohol, and she agreed to take a breathalyzer test.

The first test resulted in a reading of 0.13. The second was 0.15.

Hughes was arrested and booked on child endangerment, aggravated DUI, and transporting an open container.

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