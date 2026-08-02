TULSA, Okla — Organizers are getting ready to kick off the 4th annual "Latch Fest" art and music festival Augst 7, 8, and 9 in the Kendall-Whittier District.

Most of the events will be held at the Whittier Bar.

WATCH: LATCH FEST: Organizers prepare 4th fundraising festival to help furry friends:

LATCH FEST: Organizers prepare 4th fundraising festival to help furry friends

Ollie Moreno is the co-organizer of this year’s Latch Fest, who said the whole point of the festival is to collect money to help curb the stray cat population issue in the state.

It all started with one cat's story.

“The reason why we started hosting this event was because Latch was just a stray cat that had stumbled upon the bar and then just became one of the bar patrons," she said. "Both of the founders, were like, you know what? Why don't we create a fundraiser for Tulsa TNR to provide neutering and spaying for stray cats.”

The group teamed up with T-Town TNR. It stands for trap, neuter and return.

The non-profit organization helps with the pet overpopulation issue in the state by humanely trapping cats, neutering and spaying them, and then releasing them back to their cat colonies.

Local News Tulsans band together to help curb pet overpopulation problem Isabel Flores

All of the proceeds from ticket sales and other purchases will go straight towards T-Town's efforts.

2 News has covered similar festivals in Tulsa.

Moreno says Latch Fest has collected over $11,000 since 2023.

“It feels really good to see the community come out and do something with each other, with like I said, labor of love," said Moreno. "It's like we're just all coming out and doing what we can, and I think that's really beautiful to see everybody come together and make a difference.”

Moreno said there are several ways to donate, whether its buying tickets for the weekend’s events, buying t-shirts or just donating straight to T-Town.

Latch Fest will fun Friday, August 7th through Sunday, August 9th.

For the full schedule and details on how to buy tickets, you can visit

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