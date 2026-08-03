TULSA, Okla. — An advocacy group's anti-data center forum with other activists drew hundreds to north Tulsa Aug. 2, hoping to gain traction in the rest of Green Country.

“What is important is to mobilize the sentiment of suspicion towards private investors (and) to look deeper at what our economy is about," University of Tulsa economics professor and president of Forum for Real Economic Emancipation Clara Mattei told 2 News Oklahoma.

WATCH: 'Important conversation' on data centers in Green Country draws hundreds:

'Important conversation' on data centers in Green Country draws hundreds

On the other end, developers, Public Service Oklahoma, and Gov. Kevin Stitt have pushed a positive stance that Oklahoma data center projects involve pros like sizeable work forces, a closed water system, and investment millions into neighboring communities, especially public school systems.



“AI data centers do not benefit the communities that they’re taking resources from,” Tulsa resident and forum attendee Emilee Kyle said.

The Aug. 2 forum included Mattei moderating panels including Green Country advocates like Cheyenna Morgan of Stop Data Colonialism, Kyle Schmidt of Protect Sand Springs Alliance, and former congressman Brad Carson, among others.



WATCH>>> EXTENDED INTERVIEW: TU Prof. Clara Mattei on data center opposition

EXTENDED: Tulsa Prof. Clara Mattei on data center opposition

“The community really didn’t know what hyperscale data center developments were. City councilors that approved this didn’t know what hyperscale data center developments were, or their impacts to the community,” Morgan said during a panel.

“We’re hoping Tulsans get a sense that this problem speaks to many other problems of our economic system and how they’re all connected to one another," Mattei told 2 News. "And how without them coming in person and joining organizations that are actually representing their voices (and) their needs, things won’t change on their own."

FREE plans more panels soon, Mattei said, which Tulsans 2 News listened to hope will motivate more neighbors.

“We don’t see our tax dollars going to improve our communities," Kyle said. "We see them bailing out corporations and billionaires when they make risky business decisions.”

“I just hope the conversation is big enough and that it involves all the different communities in Tulsa and everyone it’s going to affect," Sam Stewart said. "It’s an important conversation that needs to happen.”

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