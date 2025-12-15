What utility companies are saying about Green Country data center plans

TULSA, Okla. — Megacorporations' investments in artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency are bearing down on Oklahoma in the form of data centers.

One of the top concerns posed by residents is the load on the electric grid and whether they'll have to foot the bill themselves.

Another claim that might prove true is that the electricity demand will be higher than Public Service Company of Oklahoma or Oklahoma Gas & Electric can currently provide.



"Over time that may be true or it will add to the capacity we currently have," OG&E communications vice president Christi Woodworth said. "I do think it's important to note that data centers don't just drop in fully formed all at once and demand all that electricity all at one time.

"Any time a potential new customer comes onto our system we put that into what we call a load forecast and make sure that we have the right amount of generation to provide that customer with electricity," PSO spokesperson Matt Rahn told 2 News on Dec. 15.

WATCH: Extended interview with PSO spokesperson Matt Rahn

Both companies plan to build or expand power plants for future usage, pending approval from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

As The Frontier reported, Oklahoma resident rates have already gone up per kilowatt-hour between last September and this September.

"You're right, some of these data centers are coming onto our load. Some of these are potential, some of those are approved," Rahn said. "Like I said before, our mission is to make sure they pay their fair share and not to adversely affect any other customers."

WATCH: Extended interview with OG&E spokesperson Christi Woodworth

"We are very much on the same page with the corporation commissioners (and) many of our stakeholders that data centers should pay for the infrastructure that's being built to only serve them, and that they should pay a fair share of their portion of anything else," Woodworth said.

