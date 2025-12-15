'He took my baby from me': Jenks murder suspect skips court hearing

TULSA, Okla. — The family of Eriyon Tecson filled a Tulsa County courtroom on the morning of Dec. 15.

Her alleged killer, Uriel Cazeras-Vega, was not there. Cazeras-Vega skipping his arraignment on first-degree murder charges.

"I just hope they find him and that they bring him to justice," LaKeisha Stephens, Eriyon's mother said. "Because he took my baby from me. He should show up and face his reality and his new fate now."

Jenks police held a news conference in the afternoon, releasing surveillance video from the scene. It shows Tecson at the house with Cazares Vega's girlfriend Dayna Fesler in the car. They sat there for over 30 minutes before Cazares pulls up.

Fesler goes up to his car, then goes back to Tecson. Tecson gets out of her car, then gets hit twice by Cazares.

The couple accused Tecson of being an instigator. The video shows something different. We've cut the video in this story to remove the moment Tecson gets hit because of the graphic nature.

"She was simply there trying to help out a female that was in an abusive relationship," Jenks Police Chief Jason Jackson said.

Jackson says the suspects waited 15 minutes to call police while attempting to cover up their crime.

"It was pointless," Jackson said. "And we hope to have him in custody soon so justice is carried out for Eriyon."

In the mean time, Eriyon's family continues to wait.

"It's been hell," Stephens said. "It's been a lot of days of getting up, having to go do things that I don't want to do. Obituaries, figuring out caskets and making plans that you just never think you would have to do, or should have to do for your child."

"It will always be like this for every court hearing that we need to be at," Stephens added. "It will always be a full team behind my daughter Eriyon Tecson."

