KILLED TRYING TO HELP: Man accused of running over good Samaritan in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks police arrested a 19-year-old man on complaints of manslaughter after they say he ran over and killed a woman who was helping his girlfriend get home.

Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 7, Eriyon Tecson was helping a woman get to a family member's house after the woman was left on the side of the road during an argument with her boyfriend.

Police are still investigating the incident and released partial details, but said a short time after the two women arrived at the home, 19-year-old Uriel Cazares Vega was there and ran over Tecson, killing her.

The police report says officers smelled alcohol on Vega's breath and asked him if he had been drinking. He said he had a Beatbox drink, but "felt fine." The officer said his speech was slurred and an empty Beatbox drink was found under the vehicle.

Vega was arrested for first-degree manslaughter and received a blood draw to test his Blood Alcohol Level. The results of that test are yet to be released.

Vega was booked and released on a $50,000 bond on Dec. 7.

JPD said Tecson was simply a good Samaritan who was trying to help another woman in need.

Tecson's family and friends say the same, calling her kindhearted, talented and destined for greatness. She was an actor with the World Stage Theatre Company where C. Andrew Nichols photographed her. He shared this post on Facebook about her legacy, saying she had a "heart bigger than any stage she walked on."

2 News is speaking with Tecson's mother and will have more tonight.

