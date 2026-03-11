Muscogee Creek Nation provides Beggs Lady Demons with temporary softball field

TULSA, Okla — 2 News has been keeping you updated on the disastrous tornado that hit Beggs, Oklahoma.

Along with two lives being lost, Beggs' school was also badly damaged.

One of those areas was the school's softball and baseball fields.

Due to all the damage that was declared a total loss, the Lady Demons softball team is now unable to play at home, but the Muscogee Creek Nation wanted to make sure they could still compete.

That's why, the nation has opened up its Claude Cox Omniplex to them.

The Beggs Lady Demons played a game at the Omniplex on Tuesday against the Haskell Lady Haymakers.

Lady Demons teammates Avery Been and Kaylynn Hamilton said they're overjoyed to be back on the field.

“We weren’t sure if we were gonna get to play, but I’m really glad that we do," said Been. "Thank you to our community for backing us on this.”

Hamilton echoed the sentiment.

“If it wasn’t for this, then us as seniors wouldn’t get to continue to play," said Hamilton. "It’d be very upsetting for all of us.”

Recreations Department Manager, Mike Sands said he's just happy he could lend a helping hand.

"We try to help out however we can, whenever we can," he said. "Games are awesome, we've got another one tomorrow."

Sands also said Beggs has helped the Muscogee Creek Nation in the past, and he hopes to keep the relationship going.

"Our festival which was last year, Beggs helped us use their football field, track area for our Olympics," said Sands. "It's like a partnership, we help them, they help us."

The Muscogee Creek Nation said its Omniplex is open to students for as long as it takes for them to get back on their feet.

