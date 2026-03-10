Volunteers help Beggs recover after EF-3 tornado damage

BEGGS, Okla. — Cleanup efforts continue in Beggs after an EF-3 tornado tore through the community, leaving damaged homes and debris scattered across neighborhoods.

Many of those volunteers traveled from nearby communities to lend a hand. Don Kelle with the Lutheran Church Disaster Response Team is one of them.

“It’s part of what we do. We show our love and compassion for these people,” Kelle said.

Kelle said many members of the team are retired or semi-retired and spend their time helping communities recover after disasters.

Kelle walked 2 News around one of the homes his team helped clear after the tornado. His team of volunteers worked to remove trees and debris, helping ease the burden for homeowners as they began rebuilding.

“As much as we can. We want to take the burden off the homeowner,” Kelle said.

Okmulgee County Emergency Manager Jeff Moore said the strong volunteer turnout reflects the spirit of communities across Oklahoma.

“That’s what we do in Oklahoma and right here in Okmulgee County,” Moore said.

Moore said more volunteers are still needed to assist with cleanup efforts. Anyone interested in helping can sign up at Crossroads Church in Beggs, located at Happy Camp Road and Alternative Highway 75.

