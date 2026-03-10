Ruling compliance: Black Creek Freedmen give update since July ruling

TULSA, Okla. — Black Freedmen and their attorneys are giving an update on progress after a court decision ruling Black Freedmen are full citizens of the Nation.

Rhonda Grayson and Jeffrey Kennedy applied for citizenship in 2019 but got denied because their relatives were on the Dawes Freedman Rolls instead of the Blood Rolls. Their attorneys argued citizenship is guaranteed to the Freedmen through the Treaty of 1866 between the Muscogee Creek Nation and the US.

In July 2025, the Muscogee Creek Nation Supreme Court agreed.

Local News Muscogee Nation Supreme Court rules Freedmen are citizens Naomi Keitt

Since then they allege the MCN Principal Chief David Hill and the Nation’s citizenship board are not complying with the ruling.

2 News Oklahoma is going to the update and will stream on our digital platforms.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

