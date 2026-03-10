Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oklahoma DHS warns of scammers using texts to steal money, information

DMV scam texts
Isabel Flores/KJRH
DMV scam texts
Posted

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Scammers are using text messages to try to steal your money and personal information.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says scammers are impersonating DPS employees and sending text messages to people, claiming they must pay a traffic ticket. They claim that if you do not pay, your license will be revoked.

DPS employees will never text you to communicate.

This is not the first time that scammers have tried to impersonate DPS employees through text. 2 News first brought you a similar story last June.

Do not click on the link if you receive the text message. Mark it as spam and delete it.

'Just got one this morning': Oklahomans concerned about DMV scam texts

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US