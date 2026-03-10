Oklahoma DHS warns of scammers using texts to steal money, information

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Scammers are using text messages to try to steal your money and personal information.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says scammers are impersonating DPS employees and sending text messages to people, claiming they must pay a traffic ticket. They claim that if you do not pay, your license will be revoked.

DPS employees will never text you to communicate.

This is not the first time that scammers have tried to impersonate DPS employees through text. 2 News first brought you a similar story last June.

Do not click on the link if you receive the text message. Mark it as spam and delete it.

