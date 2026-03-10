Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TULSA POLICE: Man breaks into ex-girlfriend's home, gets shot by man inside

BIXBY, Okla. — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after Tulsa police say he kicked in his ex-girlfriend's front door and was shot by a man inside the home.

The incident happened near South Lakewood Avenue and East 124th Terrace South in Bixby. Tulsa police confirmed the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

Investigators say earlier in the day, the man had stolen his ex-girlfriend's car following a breakup. He returned to her home around 3 a.m. and forced his way inside.

Tulsa Police Department Sergeant E. Michie said the woman had asked a friend to stay with her out of concern for her safety.

"Officers get here and we're told that the female's ex-boyfriend broke in. She had a friend staying with her for fear of retaliation, some ongoing drama, and he fired one shot, hit the intruder in the stomach one time," Michie said.

The ex-boyfriend was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man who shot him was taken away by officers in handcuffs in the front seat of a TPD vehicle.

Tulsa police are still investigating. We will bring you details as we learn them.

