Tulsa Fire responds to north Tulsa building fire

TULSA, Okla. — Around 10 p.m., March 9, Tulsa Fire responded to a building fire near 11th and Lewis.

Firefighters said they initially had trouble accessing certain areas because some of the building's doors were locked.

KJRH

Hazmat was called to the scene because it was a warehouse. TFD said crews found a material that appears to be some type of oil, and they're trying to determine its exact composition.

TFD said the fire is under control.

KJRH

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

