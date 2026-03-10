Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tulsa Fire responds to north Tulsa building fire

KJRH
TULSA, Okla. — Around 10 p.m., March 9, Tulsa Fire responded to a building fire near 11th and Lewis.

Firefighters said they initially had trouble accessing certain areas because some of the building's doors were locked.

Hazmat was called to the scene because it was a warehouse. TFD said crews found a material that appears to be some type of oil, and they're trying to determine its exact composition.

TFD said the fire is under control.

