Former Tulsa Oilers football player shot and killed in Georgia

Tulsa Oilers Football
TULSA, Okla. — Former Tulsa Oilers football player Jordan Jones was shot and killed in Acworth, Georgia, on March 7. Acworth Police said Jones was working as a security guard and was shot after breaking up a fight in a bar.

Jones played linebacker for the Oilers for two years and played college football at West Alabama.

The Tulsa Oilers honored Jones with a Facebook post and said, "Today we mourn the tragic passing of former Tulsa Oilers linebacker Jordan Jones. We pray for peace and comfort for his family, friends, teammates, and all who knew him. More than a tremendous player, Jordan was a great friend to many. On behalf of the Oilers organization, we honor and thank Jordan for being the wonderful person he was."

The suspect, Daniel Di Vonne Parsons, 25, of Douglasville, Georgia, is in custody.

