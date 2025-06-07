'Just got one this morning': Oklahomans concerned about DMV scam texts

TULSA, Okla — 2 News Oklahoma has received several tips regarding texts similar to the one below, stating that money is owed to the Oklahoma Department of Motor Vehicles.

These most recent texts also include links claiming people can click to pay for "traffic violations", but OHP said the worst thing you can do is click on the link.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol addressed these concerns on social media, advising people to disregard the scam texts to ensure their security.

2 News spoke to Trooper Mark Southall with OHP.

He said while these scam texts are untraceable, it is likely they are coming from outside of the country.

Southall also noted that one of the biggest red flags in the texts is that Oklahoma does not have a Department of Motor Vehicles.

When it comes to scam texts surrounding OHP, he said ohp does not collect fines, the court system does.

Southall said no one would ever get a text from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Residents like Gary Britt and Larry Clenny said people can easily fall for these tricks.

“I just got one this morning," said Britt. "I'm really concerned about people who get caught off guard and actually go in and try to do it so they won't get in trouble and they wind up getting in more trouble. “

Larry Clenny agreed that these scams target people.

“They know how to take advantage," he said. "If they ever get you on the phone, they can appeal to members of our community that are not able to defend themselves as well as they did when they were younger.”

Both Britt and Clenny said they usually just report the texts, but it seems like there's always a new number popping up with another scam involved.

