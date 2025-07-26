$1.3 billion returning to Green County after school programs

TULSA, Okla. — The Department of Education is releasing $1.3 billion in funding for after-school programs. In early July, 2 News reported that the Trump administration had withheld the money.

Wheatina Bonner was once a member of Youth at Heart, an after-school childcare program.

"These kids really need this program, the kids as well as the parents," said Bonner.

Bonner now works for Youth at McClure Elementary, located at 61st and South Yorktown Ave. In early July, the Trump administration froze more than $6 billion in federal grants for after-school and summer programs.

Now, some of that $6 billion is being returned to the states—a move that's keeping McClure's program up and running.

"I think I did a happy dance as well as some of my coworkers. I mean, I was so happy to hear that. I mean, it just broke my heart when it froze," said Bonner.

AP News said republican senators found the funds "Critical to local communities," which Bonner agreed with.

"We still have bills we have to pay, so yes, that was a huge sigh of relief for all of us," said Bonner.

AP News reported that the Office of Management and Budget is reviewing the remaining five billion.

Sara Framel, ceo of Youth at Heart, told 2 News they're getting just enough to last one school year. She added that despite still having questions about the future, this was a significant step in the right direction.

"We're just excited to jump back into another school year," said Framel.

Bonner said she was glad the program could keep going.

"Where they can feel safe, where they can grow, where they can learn and prosper… I'm so happy to know that this is still there for these families," said Bonner.

