Claremore Animal Control Shelter locks down after Parvovirus outbreak

CLAREMORE, Okla — A Parvovirus outbreak at the Claremore Animal Control Shelter has led to a lockdown.

Jean Hurst is the Supervisor of the Claremore Animal Control Shelter.

She said because the virus is highly contagious and only affects dogs, the shelter isn’t adopting out any pups or taking any new ones in for the time being.

“Parvo is a virus that basically attacks their digestion, intestines, and so they quit eating, quit drinking, they get dehydrated very quickly," she said. "Depending on the strain, it can be fatal really quickly, on some animals that may already have a compromised immunity.”

Hurst said staff are stepping up even more now to make sure the virus is being contained to prevent any more outbreaks.

“We make sure we've got them all vaccinated, extra sanitizing, extra cleaning, bleaching," she said. "There's some parvocide-type disinfectants that you can get for shelters that we make sure that we're using to help prevent it.”

Hurst said the whole situation is frustrating because the Parvo Virus is very preventable with the help of a vaccine.

She urges everyone to ensure their dogs are up to date.

“You don't have to go to a vet, you can buy the vaccination at any farm store," she said. "Do it yourself. DHLPP. DHPP.”

She also said there are cheaper options for those looking for other professionals to vaccinate their furry friends.

"Call your local shelters, there's always like low-cost clinics," said Hurst. "Different organizations may be doing a low-cost clinic."

Hurst said she hopes the shelter will return to normal in about two weeks.

"Please just vaccinate your animals," she said. "You don't realize the health risk that you're putting your own animal in because if they wander, if they meet an animal, even at the pet store or the dog park or anything of that nature, you don't know if it may already be out there that your animal is exposed to if they're not vaccinated."

Meanwhile, the Claremore Animal Control is still taking in cats and adopting out their feline friends for those interested.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

