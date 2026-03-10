Beggs Middle School will NOT be used the rest of the year

TULSA, Okla. — Days after a tornado damaged Beggs Middle School, school leaders now say that the school will not be used the rest of the year.

" Demon Nation, we would like to give you an update and some footage of damage. We found out yesterday that our softball field and baseball field are totaled and will have to be replaced.

All of our route buses but one are inoperable. Our SUVs and activity buses survived. The bus barn and shop are decimated. The middle school dome has taken damage but we believe we can have it repaired and reopened soon.

The middle school will be unused the rest of this school year. The north end of the building is extremely tore up including the red iron is bent and unsafe. The tornado pulled the gas line out of the ground and has to be replaced. It tore our electrical system up but that is being restored as we speak. It has also messed up our fiber lines for the network systems.

The admin team has a plan and that plan will be given to the middle school parents at the scheduled back to school meeting. We are not giving the plan out now because things are still fluid at this moment and details could change. We would like to give out accurate information.

Please know the students will not be back in the middle school building this year but will be on campus in class. The students safety and education are our number one priority. Thank you for all your support and patience while we continue to work on all of this. Please remember the buildings are unsafe and the clean up is still happening so please for your safety stay off of campus and follow the procedures and plans that are being set up by the administration team. Once again thank you and it’s a great day to be a Golden Demon."

Two people died when a tornado struck Beggs on March 6th.

