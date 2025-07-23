Muscogee Nation Supreme Court rules Freedmen are citizens

OKMULGEE, Okla. — In a groundbreaking decision the Muscogee Nation Supreme Court ruled that Creek Freedmen are tribal citizens.

This involves the case of Rhonda Grayson and Jeff Kennedy. They applied for citizenship but were denied. Their attorneys argued citizenship is guaranteed to the Freedmen through the Treaty of 1866 between the Muscogee Creek Nation and the US Government.

In a decision filed today, the Muscogee Nation Supreme Court justices found:

"any reference to 'by blood' citizenship in the 1979 Muscogee (Creek) Nation Constitution to be unlawful and void ab initio. The matter is remanded to the Appellant, Citizenship Board, who is directed to apply the Treaty of 1866 and issue citizenship to the Respondents, and any other future applicant who is able to establish a lineal descendent on the Creek By Blood Dawes Roll, or the Creek Freedmen Dawes Roll."

2 News reached out to the tribe for a statement about the decision:

We are currently reviewing the order to understand its basis as well as its implications for our processes. It may be necessary to ask for a reconsideration of this order to receive clarity so that we can ensure that we move forward in a legal, constitutional manner.

Lawyers for Grayson and Kennedy released a statement:

As Creek Freedmen, we’ve always carried the truth of who we are. Today, that truth was recognized. This decision affirms our place in the Nation—not as outsiders, but as citizens. We’re ready to walk forward together, guided by our elders, our communities, and our shared hope for what comes next.” — Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, lead counsel and descendant of Creek Freedmen.

