'I think it's going to be the best for everybody:' Sunset Amphitheater opening delayed

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — After changes to the initial design of Sunset Amphitheater, developers say the opening is now delayed from the initial April 2026 date to the summer of 2026.

"There was some delay, because there was a significant change in the engineering and the structural components of the roof," Tom Ashley, president of real estate and development of Venu said.

Ashley says the changes made to make Sunset a year-round venue, which included the addition of wind walls and heating elements in the roof, pushed construction back a few months.

"The delay turned out to be very fortuitous for us," Ashley said. "It allowed us more time to really think and dive deeper on, OK, how are we going to make this a year-round venue?"

Since those plans got approved, progress has picked up. The large parking lot around the venue is all but finished, and a lot of dirt work has happened since we last brought you an update in May.

"You see a lot of earth work going on, there's some structural components in place now," Ashley said. "So construction is progressing exactly as it should be now."

At the park right across the street from Sunset, Kaitlin Cagle and her family told 2 News they were anxiously awaiting the opening.

"We're excited to check it out," Cagle said. "We've seen some pictures, and it looks like a cool atmosphere. And yeah, we're interested."

She says they've noticed more work being done recently, compared to earlier in the year.

"The parking lot looks done, so that's good," Cagle said. "But yeah, honestly it does look like they've made good progress since they started."

Even with the brief delay, developers say it will work out even better in the end.

"Looking back on it, I think it's going to be the best for everybody," Ashley said. "It's going to be an even more quality venue than before." In the release sent out by Venu today, the projected economic impact from the nearly 13,000-seat amphitheater is expected to be over $4 billion over the first 20 years.

