Pryor Creek car break-ins tied to burglary ring

PRYOR CREEK, Okla. — Law enforcement officials in Pryor Creek have reported burglaries tied to a car burglary ring operating in Texas and Oklahoma.

This isn't the first time 2 News has received reports on car burglaries in Oklahoma. Mike Moore is the Director of the Pryor Creek Recreation Center, where police say two cars were broken into on July 14 at around 11 a.m.

According to police, valuables like credit cards and IDs were stolen from the victims.

“I think everybody’s just curious to see how it plays out and we’re all thinking that they’re getting closer to being caught," said Moore. “Business as usual for the most part, but I think in the back of our minds, we’re thinking about it. We’re not used to having that kind of thing happen around here.”

Pryor Creek Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell has been closely following the investigation.

He said the burglars have been using the stolen IDs to cash checks.

“Our officers started doing some more investigation and they found that Claremore on that same day had two places broken into," said Cantrell.

He said in addition to Claremore, Bartlesville has also been hit with at least two car burglaries, but is trying to get more accurate details.

More information was provided by police regarding connections they've made between burglaries:

June 28 – Olney, TX (Golf Course)

Multiple vehicles broken into (window smash)

Purses with checks/IDs stolen

Fraud attempts in Sand Springs, OK using stolen items

July 14 – Pryor, Claremore & Sand Springs, OK

Pryor Recreation Center: 2 vehicles broken into

Claremore: 3 purse thefts from unlocked cars (including one with the owner nearby)

Sand Springs BancFirst: Attempted check cashing using stolen Olney check & Claremore ID (failed)

July 16 – Sand Springs, OK

Successful cashing of $2,800 check from Olney, TX

ID used linked to Claremore theft

July 21 – Tulsa, OK

WeStreet Bank: Two checks for $3,300 each cashed

Checks traced to Tecumseh, ID traced to Pryor victim

Suspect vehicle matches Pryor incident

July 22 – Confirmation

Victim from Olney confirms June 28 purse theft

Other thefts in towns like Flower Mound, Burkburnett, Graham, Wichita Falls, and Archer City, all in Texas, may be related.

Chief Cantrell says making sure to stay vigilant is important, especially since the burglars don’t seem to be targeting specific vehicles.

“Don’t leave stuff in your car, even if it’s locked," he said. "It shows people will smash windows."

He also said cooperation between law enforcement is needed to serve justice.

“We need to work together," he said. "One of the things, social media is something we can use to our advantage, which is what I’ve done. We want some of that stuff posted out there.”

Meanwhile, residents are making sure to stay cautious.

“It just makes us become more vigilant and more aware," said Moore. "Look around, just keep an eye out for each other.”

Police did find this license plate on one of the vehicles used to break in to a vehicle.

People are urged to contact police and law enforcement if they know anything about the burglaries.

