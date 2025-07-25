Wagoner County Sheriff's Office targets petitioners in criminal investigation for 'salacious lies'

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant to criminally investigate collectors of a failed May petition that sought to eventually indict the sheriff and the district attorney, 2 News learned on July 24.

Wagoner County Citizens Against Corruption, whose website no longer exists, filed a petition for a grand jury investigation into Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott and Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorpe. However, a Pittsburg County judge ruled on June 20 the petition fell short of the 4,700 needed signatures.



Its organizers told 2 News in May they filed it in response to the 2019 violent arrest and later death of Jeff Krueger.

Bodycam footage allegedly only showed what happened once he was on the ground after a traffic stop. Lawsuit documents suggested he died from blunt force trauma. The sheriff's office later awarded deputies present for "bravely keeping Wagoner County safe from an impaired driver," but toxicology reports later showed Krueger was not on drugs or alcohol.



On June 21, Wagoner County Sheriff's Office Lt. Danny Elliott (no relation to the sheriff) filed a probable cause for a search warrant with the Wagoner County court clerk.

The affidavit said petitioners misled and coaxed voters into signing with "salacious lies". The statement, which includes numerous grammatical errors, also said investigators obtained undercover recordings that will prove those claims.



When 2 News phoned Lt. Elliott about his claims and the undercover evidence mentioned on July 24, the lieutenant first denied he knew about the investigation at all, then he said he would not comment.

District Attorney Thorpe confirmed to 2 News the claims involve a violation of Oklahoma Statute 38 Sec. 104 but also said he does not comment on ongoing investigations.

Judge Douglas Kirkley signed off on letting the sheriff's office search the courthouse for all paperwork related to the petition.

A source identifying themselves as an anonymous citizen who fears retaliation told 2 News of the search warrant, "We are greatly concerned that signers and citizens who simply exercised their constitutional right to ask for investigation of troubling events that have occurred in our county are being threatened for doing so."

