Wagoner Co. residents petition for grand jury investigation into sheriff, DA

WAGONER COUNTY — Residents in Wagoner County say they are fed up with people hired and elected to keep them safe. A judge approved a petition to gather signatures for a grand jury investigation.

The mission, as stated on the website, is to remove Sheriff Chris Elliott and District Attorney Jack Thorp.

Multiple cases are cited, including the 2019 death of Jeff Krueger. He was traveling through Wagoner County and pulled over.

Body camera footage shows a struggle between Krueger and Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The body camera footage begins after Krueger is already on the ground; the camera was allegedly not activated during the time of the initial stop.

Krueger did not survive. The attorney for the family, who filed a lawsuit, says Krueger was slammed to the ground. According to the lawsuit, he died of blunt force trauma.

“When you have 17 broken ribs, what do you think you do? You struggle to breathe,” said the Kruegers' attorney, Mark Lyons. “He wasn’t being combative to fight the police officers; he was struggling to breathe and live.”

A month after the event, two of the deputies at the scene were awarded Medals of Valor for “bravely” keeping Wagoner County safe from an “impaired driver.” Toxicology reports would later show Krueger was not on drugs or alcohol.

“He did not drink,” said his mom Pam. “He was a health food fanatic. He made all of us eat better.”

Jeff Krueger’s brother, Jim, said he was promised by District Attorney Jack Thorp that, if toxicology tests were clear, he would revisit investigating the officers.

“It was clear and we knew it was going to be,” he said. “I called their office three times and no response. That’s all we want is them [officers] in prison where they belong for what they did to a human being.”

The story caught the attention of 25-year-old Wagoner County resident Brent Watson. The Krueger case, as well as a death at the jail that resulted in a multi-million dollar settlement, and others, prompted Watson and others to form the group, “Wagoner County Against Corruption.” They have 43 days to gather 4,300 signatures for a potential grand jury investigation into claims of misconduct.

“For us to sit by and let these things happen in our community is morally wrong,” said Watson.

Jeff Krueger’s mom, Pam, although in Texas, believes the citizens of Wagoner County are owed a deeper look into the county.

“If this can happen to Jeff, it can happen to anybody,” she said.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said they can not comment on litigation.

District Attorney Jack Thorp says he categorically denies the claims made in the filing. Here is his entire statement.

