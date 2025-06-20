Wagoner Co. DA challenging grand jury petition filed against him, other officials

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma judge’s approval of a grand jury petition into several Wagoner County officials is being challenged by the county’s district attorney.

This all started with the group, Wagoner County Citizens Against Corruption, which said it was fed up with its elected officials, including the D.A. Jack Thorp. He filed a motion to quash in hopes of clearing his name.

Court documents filed by Thorp said the claims made by residents are false, adding that a grand jury doesn't have jurisdiction to investigate him or remove him from office.

In the petition, residents cited numerous instances they claim were costly failures to taxpayers.

These included a death in the county jail, which led to a tax increase.

As well as the case of Jeff Krueger. Officers believed he was impaired, but toxicology reports show no drugs or alcohol in his system. Medical records say he died as a result of being restrained.

The family was frustrated that no officers were investigated for involvement in Krueger's death.

2 News talked with some of the residents behind the grand jury petition.

"We're not trying to prove anyone's guilty- a court is doing that - we're asking that a grand jury investigate what's going on," said Brent Watson.

The petition was approved by a judge.

"For us to sit by and let these things happen in our county is morally wrong," said Watson.

D.A. Thorp and Sheriff Chris Elliott sent 2 news statements backing up their work, saying everything was lawfully done.

2 News will be in McAlester and will provide updates when we learn more.

