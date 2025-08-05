Cherokee Nation invests $40.5M in upgrades to Headstart building

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened up its newly upgraded Headstart facility in Tahlequah.

It's one of six Headstart facilities the nation has opened for families.

The Nation said it aims to not only help families gain access to quality education, but also to childcare.

One hundred and sixty-three students are currently enrolled in the Tahlequah facility.

Treanna Washington is a parent of one of those students.

“They’ve been a huge help as far as helping me help him at home and at school," she said. "When he comes home, I can continue what they already placed.”

Being a single mom, Washington said having a trusted place to keep her two-year-old son happy and healthy is extremely helpful.

“All the teachers I've ran into with him have loved them like was his their own, like nephew or their own son," she said.

Washington also said she graduated from the nation’s Headstart program when she was growing up and wanted to keep the tradition alive.

“I think, as a Cherokee family, it's important to keep even the small things, the animals, the numbers, the colors, we knew to install in your kids as they're young," she said. "Because even passing a pasture, he knows what a cow is in Cherokee. He knows what a butterfly is. I feel like it's sweet that it’s just little things.”

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said he wants to make promote the Cherokee culture in every one of the Headstart facilities.

“There is a Cherokee art and other elements of our culture throughout this building," he said. "Cherokees that are getting their education here are not only getting the very important conventional, conventional reading, writing and arithmetic, they're more immersed in their culture."

He also wants to reduce the affects of childcare deserts in Oklahoma, which 2 News has covered before:

This is another reason the nation has worked to create five other Headstart facilities.

The Cherokee Nation is also investing $80 million to make sure they are all open and upgraded for students.

“As moms and dads are needing to work, they don't have to make those tough economic decisions of we can't find childcare, so we have to determine whether it's we go into the workforce or not," he said. "It also provides an opportunity, particularly with Early Head Start, to make sure there's a safe and loving environment for kids which supports the workforce."

