MILLIONS FOR HOUSING: Tulsa city council set to consider homelessness plan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa mayor Monroe Nichols is pressing on with plans to eliminate homelessness. 2 News learned of new plans for rapid housing, ahead of an Aug. 6 city council discussion.

Phil Lakin, councilor for District 8, said millions of dollars and 300 housing units are in play.

“There’s a pathway, there’s an order of [solving homelessness], we just have to manage that order,” Lakin said.

First order of business: get people in a decent home … at least temporarily.

“I think it’s long overdue. I think the homeless problem is only increasing. I think we gotta do something,” Michael Buckely, a formerly homeless Tulsan said.

2 News listened to Buckley outside the Denver Ave. bus station, where he now helps unhoused Tulsans.

Buckley was able to start a new life thanks to some influential people and resources. He offered some advice for the people who will implement the proposed plan.

“Get down on their level and really listen to their needs. Listen to their stories and find out how to really help them because just throwing money at something isn’t always gonna fix it, so there needs to be some accountability and leadership,” Buckley said.

More than a year ago, in July 2024, city leaders revealed plans to open a shelter near Mowhawk Park. The plans fell through after neighbors pushed back on the idea; just one example of plans that have gone by the wayside.

2 News asked Councilor Lakin what makes him confident the upcoming plan will have staying power.

“The good thing about this is that $6 million will be used to house 300 households, not individuals, but households. It’s just a transaction,” Lakin said, “So it’s somebody saying, you have an apartment, we have money, and we have a family, we’re going to pay you to house this family.”

The city council will consider using $4 million, from an opioid settlement, on top of other money from the budget.

“The problem going forward is … where are we gonna get the resources for the next iteration of the next 300 people? Where to keep these 300 people, housed, if they haven’t found permanent housing, by the time the 12-month period is over,” Lakin said.

He added he hopes for long-term results.

“We hope that all the work that we’re doing with them leads to a permanent home for them,” Lakin said.

Mayor Nichols will address this plan during a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

