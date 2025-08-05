Muskogee police release body camera video of officer-involved shooting

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting.

“He’s got a gun,” said Sergeant Bryan Wilkins.

Body camera video shows the final moments of an officer-involved shooting in Muskogee after the Special Operations Team was called to the Walnut Creek Neighborhood on Country Club Road near Chandler Road.

“Hands where I can see them,” said Sergeant Wilkins.

Police say Sergeant Bryan Wilkins fired 11 shots at 34-year-old Clayton Bailey from the SOT’s Bearcat.

Investigators say Officer Colby Johnson fired nine shots across the street from Bailey’s home.

“On the front door on the ground,” said Officer Colby Johnson.

Right before 9 a.m. on July 31, officers were called to the Muskogee home by a code enforcement officer.

2 News was there during that police investigation.

Code enforcement showed up because of reports of Bailey’s high grass that needed to be cut.

"He comes out with a gun points it at him,” said Deputy Chief Chad Farmer. “He turns to walk away the suspect says don’t turn around or I’m going to kill you.”

Deputy Chief Chad Farmer says it’s likely Bailey was having a mental health crisis.

“Clearly, that’s not the right frame of mind, and then pointing a gun at somebody for just taking a picture of the house isn’t the right frame of mind either, so I would assume he’s having some kind of mental health problem,” said Deputy Chief Farmer.

After code enforcement called police, they showed up with the Special Operations Team. Officers say they tried talking with Bailey, but say he kept opening and shutting his garage, refusing to come out.

Police say Bailey pointed a gun at them.

Officers shot him and Bailey’s accused of firing back.

Bailey ultimately died.

“Very unusual,” said Devin Cochran. “Very unusual. This neighborhood doesn’t have anything that happens like this.”

Neighbors say it’s an unfortunate situation.

“If I knew that he was having difficulty maintaining his yard then I know that any one of us would’ve pitched in and done it for him,” said Heather Blackwelder.

Officers shared pictures showing the various guns they say Bailey had inside his house. This is the gun police said Bailey used to shoot at officers.

They also showed the bullet holes from the shots they say Bailey fired into their Bearcat.

Both Sergeant Wilkins and Officer Johnson are on paid administrative leave.

Muskogee police say they’ll interview both officers involved next week then they’ll turn over their case to the district attorney. He’ll decide whether or not this case is justified.

