Man shot, killed by Muskogee police after allgedly pointing gun at code enforcer

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police shot and killed a man after he allegedly pointed a rifle at a code enforcement officer, MPD said.

Officers responded to a home near 600 Christy Drive after a call about the man pointing a rifle at the code enforcement officer and then going back into the home.

MPD told 2 News the code enforcement officer was there to speak with the man about high grass in his yard.

MPD brought in its Special Operations Teams. The suspect allegedly came back outside and fired multiple shots at officers. Those officers returned fire, killing the man.

2 News will provide updates as they become available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

