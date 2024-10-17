Cherokee Nation breaks ground on new Child Daycare Center

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation created a task force to find out what tribal members really need in their communities.

Childcare services were a big issue, especially in areas like Catoosa, which are considered daycare deserts.

To help their communities, the Nation started construction on several daycare centers, including a site in Pryor.

This location is predicted to open early next year.

After reviewing concerns from their community, the Cherokee Nation decided to build a location in Catoosa.

The nation hopes to finish its construction by fall of 2025- barring any setbacks.

Jakob Keller is a member of the Cherokee Nation and plans to use the new daycare center once it is built.

He and his fiancé have two children, and they need to make sure they can keep safe.

He said it's tough to do so when so few daycare centers are open when he needs them to be.

“I’m always calling family members like ‘hey, can you look after the kids for one or two hours,” he said. “I may not even be getting back into town until 7 and my fiancé, she works at 3:30.”

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said the center aims to stay open and running for as long as possible.

“We will be building towards making this operation as close to 24/7 as we can," he said. "It will take a while because we have to build up that capacity.”

He said depending on demand and employees, the new center will try to cater its hours around the schedules of parents.

While Chief Hoskin said he hasn't had to worry about daycare for his own children in some time, he is excited to be able to provide state-of-the-art facilities for his fellow tribe members.

