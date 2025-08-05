Beggs landmark faces repair challenges amid community support

Beggs' First United Methodist Church's in iconic bell tower, a cherished symbol in the heart of Beggs for 95 years, is in urgent need of repairs after recent heavy rains have exposed significant water damage.

This historic structure not only holds sentimental value for the community but also houses the local food pantry that aids many families in need.

Reverend Micheal Enright, who oversees the church, shared that the issues with the bell tower date back half a century. “About 50 years ago, it started leaking,” he said.

Despite efforts to install internal roofing and drainage systems, the water damage has persisted, leading to ongoing repairs that have strained the church’s budget.

In recent years, church staff have invested nearly $50,000 to maintain the tower while preserving its historic character. However, as the rains continue, Reverend Enright warns that further damage could threaten not only the beloved landmark but the food pantry located in the basement of the church.

Angela Large, the director of the food pantry and thrift store, emphasized the importance of this service to the community.

“We’ve served over 200 people this year alone, feeding about 30 to 35 families each month,” she said.

Large expressed concern about the potential impact on the pantry if the current state of the tower doesn't improve.

“We stand to lose the ceiling in there, and if that happens, we wouldn’t be able to safely accommodate our clients. Many would be left without food,” she warned.

With an estimated $130,000 needed for repairs, chapel leaders are calling on the community to come together to help preserve the bell tower and the invaluable services the church provides.

“We've been fortunate enough to been called by God to have the resources up until now to make that happen,” Reverend Enright said. “We would like to continue serving the community in any way folks wish to help us.”

As the bell tolls, it serves as a reminder of the church's long-standing commitment to the community.

If you would like to donate to the church, click here.

