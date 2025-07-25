Sapulpa police investigating after one person shot and killed at Regency Inn

CREEK COUNTY — Sapulpa police are investigating a deadly shooting after one person was found shot at the Regency Inn.

SPD responded around 9:30 p.m. on July 24 to a call of someone waving a weapon. When police arrived, they were told someone was dead in the bathroom of the motel.

Police investigated and found the victim, and say they died at the scene.

Sapulpa police detained the suspect without issue.

Sapulpa police are interviewing potential witnesses to find out what happened.

2 News is working to find out more information.

