Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sapulpa police investigating after one person shot and killed at Regency Inn

Sapulpa Shooting scene 2 7-24-25.jpg
KJRH
Sapulpa Shooting scene 2 7-24-25.jpg
Sapulpa shooting scene 7-24-25.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CREEK COUNTY — Sapulpa police are investigating a deadly shooting after one person was found shot at the Regency Inn.

SPD responded around 9:30 p.m. on July 24 to a call of someone waving a weapon. When police arrived, they were told someone was dead in the bathroom of the motel.

Police investigated and found the victim, and say they died at the scene.

Sapulpa police detained the suspect without issue.

Sapulpa Shooting scene 2 7-24-25.jpg

Sapulpa police are interviewing potential witnesses to find out what happened.

2 News is working to find out more information.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US