Changes coming to the Sunset Amphitheater in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Anticipation continues to build for Broken Arrow's outdoor concert venue. The Sunset amphitheater, under construction just east of NSU-Broken Arrow and the Creek Turnpike, has some new designs.

VENU, the company behind the amphitheater, announced at a recent city council meeting the construction of "wind walls," meant to block outside noise, quiet the concert volume for those not in the venue and act as a shield from the weather.

"I think it's going to be a great impact, especially if we have adverse weather like we do every now and then," Coweta resident Rick Quinteros told me. "They don't have to cancel it. Because if we have rain, now it won't matter."

The changes also mean that The Sunset can remain open and host events year-round, a change from their initial April to October yearly schedule.

At that city council meeting, a VENU official said the plan is to open in April 2026, meaning residents have a bit longer to wait.

"It's going to be awesome," Bixby resident Cindy Stone said. "Who wouldn't want to be outside under the sun and stars? Look at stuff and listen to music."

Lifelong Broken Arrow resident Karen McEntire told me she never thought she would see a venue like this in her hometown.

"Well, it'll be like the old hippie days when you went out in the fields," McEntire said. "I never went to Woodstock, but I always liked the outdoor concerts they had. Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, all those people they had. It'll be fun."

After these changes, the price tag increased. The 12,500-seat venue initially cost $74 million, but it's now expected to cost $107 million.

