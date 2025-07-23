Richard Glossip denied bond

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A judge in Oklahoma County denied a bond request for Richard Glossip July 23.

In June 2025, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the state will no longer seek the Death Penalty against Richard Glossip, but will still pursue a murder conviction.

Glossip was in court June 9 for a hearing, four months following the decision granting a new trial by the Supreme Court of the United States.

Glossip was convicted in the 1997 murder-for-hire plot of his former boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese.

Justin Sneed, the key witness in the case, confessed to killing Van Treese with a bat and testified Glossip hired him for the crime.

The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty released this statement after Glossip's bond denial:

“The tragedy of Richard Glossip rests not with the man but with the state of Oklahoma. The United States Supreme Court has ruled that ‘the prosecution knew Sneed’s (the person who incriminated Mr. Glossip) statements were false as he testified to them.’ In 1959, the USSC ruled that ‘prosecutors violate the Constitution when they knowingly obtain a conviction using false evidence – either by soliciting false testimony or allowing false testimony to stand without correcting it.’ The state of Oklahoma allowed the case to stand for some thirty years. This is the travesty that should concern all Oklahomans. Mr. Glossip has should be exonerated and allowed to walk free.”

Glossip is set for a status conference August 14 at 10 am.

