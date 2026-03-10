Tulsa police announce new division, will cover downtown areas

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department will open a new division downtown in August.

The decision was announced during a joint press conference between the Tulsa Police Department and the City of Tulsa.

It has been 15 years since TPD reevaluated its patrolling areas and an additional 35 years since a new division was created. The decision comes as more people continue to move to the downtown area, creating a need for increased patrols.

Those who live downtown have been vocal about safety concerns. 2 News has previously reported about TPD's efforts to curb violence through different task forces.

The new division, which will be located in the former Family Safety Center, will include a major and two captains. It's not clear how many officers will be assigned to the area.

It will cover multiple areas, including Greenwood, IDL, Cherry Street, the Pearl District, Gathering Place, the Arts District, 18th and Boston, and 23rd and Jackson.

