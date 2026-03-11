Tulsa City Council to consider data center moratorium

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa City Council heard an ordinance that would place a 365-day moratorium on agreements to building new data centers in city limits. Councilor Laura Bellis wrote up the proposal.

"We might never get a full picture or enough information because things in this industry are changing so fast, which is part of why I think it's important for us to take a proactive pause," Councilor Bellis told 2 News.

In east Tulsa, phase one of Project Anthem is already underway, right across the street from Bob Townsend.

"I bought this property in May of last year, but I knew that that had already been approved to go in," Townsend said.

Many of the homeowners in the neighborhood didn't want to speak on camera but say they're against the facility going up. Townsend is trying to keep a level head.

"I don't want to just stop them, but I think it needs to stop long enough for the consumer to get the education that they need to understand what's the long-term impact economically," Townsend said. "Both to them and the water."

Which is part of Bellis' goal in bringing the moratorium forward.

"This is going to keep evolving and shifting, and if we keep waiting for things to settle and us to magically know so much more, that may not happen," Bellis said.

The ordinance wouldn't stop phase one of Project Anthem, but could put a pause on a potential phase two just west of the current site.

"There's no way I would support a second one right here within a mile range of this," Townsend said. "That just doesn't make any sense."

Which is why Townsend says he supports a pause.

"I don't want to stand in the way of progress," Townsend said. "Things are going this way. But I believe it kind of needs to slow down a little bit."

The ordinance comes at the same time as the Cherokee Nation's recently developed data center task force. Bellis says they hope to use research from that group to help make decisions in the future, should the moratorium pass.

For complete coverage of data centers in Green Country, click HERE.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

