Muskogee police searching for missing teen

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department needs help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Mackenly Stopp was last seen in the 200 block of North Country Club Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3115 or dial 911.

