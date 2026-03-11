'We won't stop' | Family of Michael Glunt seeks answers from TPD

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police, on Feb. 8, responded to a mental health crisis involving Michael Glunt near 51st and Sheridan. Officers say they shot and killed Glunt.

Since then, his mom, Debbie Tyler, and his sister, Karmen Glunt, have been seeking justice.

They recently met with city leaders. Glunt says those leaders told them no body cam or dash cam footage exists of the shooting.

A spokesperson for TPD confirmed the non-existence of the footage with 2 News Oklahoma.

The spokesperson says a body cam is triggered when officers pull their pistol out of its holster. In this instance, officers used a rifle, meaning they would’ve had to manually turn it on. As for the dashcam, those are automatically triggered when the lights and sirens come on. Those weren’t on, so officers would have had to manually turn that on as well. Because neither of those things happened, there is no video footage from TPD of the incident.

TPD’s policy outlines situations where starting a recording is not possible, due to officer safety. It says officers must document the reason they did not start their body cam.

“We’re strong women. We will fight until something’s changed for everybody else. I don’t want any other mother to live the life I’m living now,” Tyler said.

Additionally, Tyler and Glunt say they were quoted $3,000 to review the potential video. TPD did not confirm that number, but referred 2 News to a chart that sets the prices for open records.

Though that is all for naught, as the video does not exist.

“I feel like people are gonna get tired of hearing our names and seeing our faces, but we’re not gonna go anywhere, you know? We’ll be at the city council meetings fighting for, like, external independent oversight committees for incidences that happen like this. I think it’s due time,” Glunt said.

2 News Oklahoma’s Brodie Myers asked the following questions of TPD via email. The spokesperson’s answers are included.

- Is it true that no body cam video exists of the shooting?

Correct

- No dash-cam footage either?

Correct

- If so, why?

The spokesperson phoned Myers and discussed the procedures involving cameras.

- Is it true that the family was quoted $3,000 for an ORR of the footage?

I don’t know the precise amount quoted, but I do know they were given an amount

- How are prices set for records request? Is there a specific set of parameters? If so, could you please provide me with those parameters?

The redaction fee structure was established by the Mayor’s Executive Order #2025-08

