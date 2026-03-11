NEW PRESIDENT: The University of Tulsa welcomes Dr. Stacy Leeds

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa is welcoming a new president.

Dr. Stacy Leeds is taking over as the role on July 1. She is an alum of the University of Tulsa Law School and currently the dean of the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University and a former vice chancellor at the University of Arkansas.

“Returning to The University of Tulsa is an honor and profound homecoming for me,” she said. “Throughout my career, I have approached leadership with sensible pragmatism and a deep belief in the transformative power of higher education to empower our students, their families and their communities.”

Leeds is speaking to the Tulsa community on March 11, you can watch on your 2 News Oklahoma streaming apps.

Leeds is the first woman to serve as permanent president of the university.

Members of the search committee and board selected Leeds following a competitive and comprehensive national search.

Leeds said she is eager to welcome the Class of 2030 for orientation in August and get acquainted with faculty and staff. She plans to host a fall summit with Tulsa’s business leaders to explore shared aspirations and partnership possibilities.

The search for a new president began in May when Brad Carson announced his retirement.

