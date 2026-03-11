Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NBC News: Rep. Kevin Hern will run for Mullin's Senate seat

Kevin Hern
Office of US Rep. Kevin Hern
Kevin Hern
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Representative Kevin Hern is expected to announce a run for the soon-to-be vacant Senate seat in Oklahoma.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin is awaiting confirmation to lead the Department of Human Services, freeing up that Senate seat.

Markwayne Mullin, Donald Trump

Local News

Sen. Markwayne Mullin nominated to DHS secretary

KJRH Digital

NBC News is citing two sources who say Hern is going to announce he is running for that seat.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to Hern's office for a comment, but hasn't heard back.

