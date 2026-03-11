NBC News: Rep. Kevin Hern will run for Mullin's Senate seat

TULSA, Okla. — Representative Kevin Hern is expected to announce a run for the soon-to-be vacant Senate seat in Oklahoma.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin is awaiting confirmation to lead the Department of Human Services, freeing up that Senate seat.

NBC News is citing two sources who say Hern is going to announce he is running for that seat.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to Hern's office for a comment, but hasn't heard back.

