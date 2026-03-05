Sen. Markwayne Mullin nominated to DHS secretary

TULSA, Okla — Hours after White House officials told NBC News that President Donald Trump is not happy with Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, he posted on social media about her replacement.

"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026. The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at “Homeland.”

Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020, and 2024! A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda. As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities. Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP"

Reports alleged he planned to remove her from the position after her testimony at congressional hearings this week.

Then, NBC News reports the short list of possible replacements for Noem includes Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin.

Noem testified over several days about some controversial topics, including ICE conduct.

Who is Markwayne Mullin?

Mullin is from Westville, Oklahoma and graduated from Stilwell High School and attended Missouri Valley College, but did not graduate.

In 1997, Mullin took over his father's business, Mullin Plumbing, and ran that until he ran for the for the U.S. Congress seat in the 2nd district. He held that seat until 2023.

Oklahomans elected Mullin to the Senate in 2023 to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe.

He is on the following committees:



Appropriations

Armed Services

Health, Education, Labor and Pensions

Indian Affairs

What does this mean for his Senate seat?

State law allows Gov. Kevin Stitt to appoint a temporary replacement within 30 days of the vacancy opening. That person holds the seat until a general election on November 3rd, 2026.

Stitt released a statement congratulating Mullin:

Markwayne Mullin has been a fighter for Oklahoma and will fight to keep our nation secure. There isn’t a better choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security. Oklahoma has been an example to the nation for smart immigration enforcement, and Markwayne will bring that common sense to DHS. I will be looking to appoint a strong, small government conservative voice to support President Trump and protect Oklahomans’ way of life.

Mullin and Trump historically have a close relationship.

In 2020, Mullin's 15-year-old son got injured while wrestling, and Mullin said Trump called repeatedly, visited the family, and offered to help the family financially. Mullin said Trump always 'asks how my boy is doing.'

Trump visited Tulsa in 2023 to watch the NCAA Wrestling tournament with Mullin.

If appointed, Mullin could be the 2nd Native American to serve in the U.S. Cabinet, after Deb Haaland served as Secretary of the Department of the Interior under Pres. Joe Biden. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation.

