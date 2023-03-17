Former President Trump invited to NCAA Wrestling Tournament in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Senator Markwayne Mullin has invited President Trump to be his personal guest at the NCAA tournament on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Sen. Mullin will also be joined by his 3 sons, all of whom are wrestlers.

Mullin was inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016. He has remained active in the wrestling community since his

retirement from the sport, continuing to coach his children and other young athletes in wrestling tournaments across the country on weekends, according

to his Senate web site.

