Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former President Trump invited to NCAA Wrestling Tournament in Tulsa

President Donald Trump
Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
President Donald Trump
Posted at 8:35 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 21:42:00-04

TULSA, Okla. — Senator Markwayne Mullin has invited President Trump to be his personal guest at the NCAA tournament on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Sen. Mullin will also be joined by his 3 sons, all of whom are wrestlers.

Mullin was inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016. He has remained active in the wrestling community since his

retirement from the sport, continuing to coach his children and other young athletes in wrestling tournaments across the country on weekends, according

to his Senate web site.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7